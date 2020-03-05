Delmar acquires Chicago-based logistics firm Rotra

Montreal, QC — Delmar International Inc. announced the acquisition of Rotra, LLC (and Rotra Brokerage Services, Inc.). Established in 1984, Rotra is a light asset logistics company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden, offering international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and warehousing and distribution services. Rotra has enjoyed longstanding success servicing North American and European importers and exporters, with a wide range of logistics services specializing in the transatlantic trade.

“Our acquisition of Rotra is a strategic opportunity for Delmar to both increase our substance in the ever-important U.S. Midwest market and to further grow our presence in European markets,” said Robert Cutler, Delmar International CEO. “For over three decades, Rotra has successfully serviced and grown its customer base in this geographical sector. There is a strong cultural fit here with substantive synergy and opportunity for both entities and we couldn’t be more pleased to incorporate their family into ours,”

The transaction raises the capabilities and size of Delmar’s USA footprint and workforce, which now exceeds two hundred employees, and operates from coast to coast with seven branches throughout the United States.