Delmar acquires Airtrades Freight Forwarders

Montreal, QC — Delmar International Inc. announced the purchase of Montreal-based Airtrades Freight Forwarders.

This acquisition provides Delmar with a new strategic position in both the domestic and international expedited airfreight business with the capability to provide same day and overnight domestic deliveries. These operations currently service niche markets, which include industries such as pharma, automotive, perishables, entertainment and aeronautics just to name a few. The deal also brings with it a warehouse on site at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval essential to support time sensitive cargo.

“Bringing Airtrades under our umbrella represents a perfect fit,” stated Michael Wagen, Chief Operating Officer of the Delmar Group. “This company has developed an excellent reputation since its incorporation in 1984 and we are pleased to welcome two of the co-founders, James Hutchinson and Pierre Dagenais, to our team.”

Mr. Hutchinson will immediately begin working out of the Delmar corporate headquarters in Lachine, Quebec, assuming responsibility for domestic airfreight product development while Mr. Dagenais will be based at the airport to manage all warehouse activities. All of their existing staff will continue in their duties, operating the Airtrades brand.

“Airtrades has developed a stellar out of the box reputation for delivering time sensitive goods and cargo across Canada,” said Mr. Wagen. “These exciting new capabilities will benefit our client-base and expand the reach of the current Airtrades existing client portfolio across the country.

“This also represents an important new capability to complement Delmar’s recent substantive investments in major national fulfillment and distribution warehouses by introducing national domestic final mile delivery solutions for our growing base of e-commerce customers.”

Delmar CEO, Robert Cutler, added that this development satisfies an essential addition to the company’s service portfolio “to continue to support our long term strategies and objectives.”

Stated Mr. Hutchinson: “We are excited to join such a thriving company. Delmar’s Canadian growth is impressive and their rapid evolution as a solid global logistics provider will provide so many new opportunities for Airtrades and our clients. The working environment is invigorating and having access to a global footprint, strong technological resources and a full service portfolio will permit us to strengthen our current capabilities across Canada, USA, and Mexico. Having access to our own global offices will further serve to enhance all our international capabilities.”

Added Mr. Dagenais: “I am very much looking forward to developing and growing our unique on site airport warehouse operations, which include in house solutions, for final mile delivery services across Canada. I am confident that with these new developments, we will assist Delmar in strengthening their current international and domestic airfreight capabilities with substantially enhanced speed to market capabilities.”