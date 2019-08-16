Deadline approaching for CCLP designation online courses 

Toronto, ON — CITT is reminding industry that fall courses towards its CITT-Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation begin on September 3. The next opportunity to begin earning the credential will be in 2020, so interested professionals are advised to visit www.citt.ca/start_now to learn more and secure their place.

CITT has also recently announced a new path to the CCLP designation for more senior professionals with broad, deep industry experience — the Challenge On-Ramp to the CCLP designation. This option consist of a rigorous challenge exam, followed by a structured interview, and was designed to give veteran industry practitioners a fast way of demonstrating that they possess the competencies certified by the CCLP designation. Those interested in the Challenge On-Ramp are advised to contact Maria Murjani (MMujani@citt.ca) to schedule a time or to learn more.

September 3 is also the start date for Negotiation Strategies for Supply Chain Professionals and Ethics and Sustainability in the Supply Chain, two new CITT courses both of which are open to those not enrolled in the program towards the CCLP designation. These courses were designed to address important skills gaps not comprehensively covered in the current landscape of professional development offerings, and have been very well-received by both senior people and those newer to the industry.

For full information about the CCLP designation and the CCLP program of study, visit: www.citt.ca/cclp.