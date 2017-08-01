DDS signs commercialization agreement healthcare supply chain management 

Toronto, ON — Drone Delivery Canada (DDC)is announced it has signed a commercial agreement with TECSYS Inc., to collaborate on the design, development and implementation of a drone delivery solution to expand the logistics capabilities of TECSYS specifically in the healthcare vertical.

Utilizing DDC’s logistics platform, the development, prototyping and testing will be focused on a customized Depot to Depot solution as well as a Depot to Consumer solution on the healthcare supply chain vertical.

“We are the only drone delivery company in Canada to successfully achieve Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) testing and are very pleased to announce this agreement with TECSYS which is another very big win for us,” commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. “Working with TECSYS, we see great opportunities to serve the healthcare sector across North America. We’re aware of many opportunities to improve rural healthcare by using drones and by working with TECSYS, an innovation leader in the field, we will develop healthcare solutions,”