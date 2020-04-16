DDC accelerates testing of cargo delivery drone

Toronto, ON — Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) announced that it will begin the commercial testing of the Condor. The Condor has a lifting capability of 180kgs (400lbs) of payload, a travel range of 200kms and an operating speed of 120kph. The multi-package payload compartment is designed to carry approximately 20 cubic feet of cargo.

This phase of testing for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight is taking place at the Foremost UAS Test Range in Alberta, and will test the long-range and heavy-lift capabilities of the Condor. The Company is in discussions with various potential customers, who all have expressed a strong interest in the Condor. This has particularly been the case under the current pandemic situation with the Condor interest to connect remote communities to aid in fighting COVID-19.

“With the COVID-19 situation, interested customers have asked us to fast-track the commercialization process which we are now doing,” said Michael Zahra, president and CEO. “The capabilities of the Condor simply address many social (medical, pharmaceutical, remote communities, Indigenous communities, humanitarian aid) and economic (mining, oil & gas, courier, inspection) use-cases being requested by DDC’s customers.”

He added that drone delivery is also an ideal solution for limiting person-to-person contact in the current pandemic situation.

“In the current pandemic, remote communities are beginning to self isolate and many are in dire need of critical supplies,” added Air Canada Cargo vice president Tim Strauss, in a LinkedIn post. Air Canada Cargo under agreement acts as a sales agent for the purpose of marketing and pursuing sales of DDC’s drone delivery services across Canada.

“The Condor is an ideal solution for remote communities, many of which have limited infrastructure and resources as well as challenging weather conditions. Whether for delivering medical supplies to a community or for transporting goods between communities, the Condor is up to the challenge, and can deliver urgent goods quickly. DDC’s patented FLYTE system is airframe agnostic, meaning it can easily be integrated onto future DDC or third-party drones and rotary or fixed-wing manned aircraft allowing the company to offer even heavier-lift and longer-range drones in the future.”

The Condor measures 22 feet long, 5 feet wide and 7 feet tall. It has a rotor diameter of approximately 20 feet and is capable of vertical takeoff and landing. It is equipped with DDC’s proprietary FLYTE management system which is the same platform used in all of DDC’s cargo delivery drones.