DB Schenker launches connect 4.0 shipping portal in Canada

Toronto, ON — DB Schenker announced the launch of its connect 4.0 shipping portal allowing customers a more user-friendly interface for booking and managing shipments around the corner or the world. This new portal will go beyond DB Schenker’s current online platform — eSchenker, offering shippers the ability to get a quote for an ocean shipment, book and track the shipment from pickup to delivery.

“We are excited about the release of our new shipping platform called connect 4.0,” said Eric Dewey, president and CEO for Schenker of Canada Ltd. “This next generation of shipping software will allow businesses of any size, the ability to now get a quote, book and track a shipment with full online visibility simplifying their global trade and transportation management,” he added.

“We can do this because of advanced technology, infrastructure and DB Schenker’s 125 years of freight forwarding expertise,” said Richard Ebach, DB Schenker’s CIO Americas. “The connect 4.0 application was designed from the customers’ perspective, the goal was to create responsive and intuitive designs that provide immediate quoting, booking and tracking functionality that is expected from a leading digital forwarder,” he commented.

Launched in Europe last year, connect 4.0 has met with excellent customer acceptance offering shipping professionals throughout Europe, online access to competitive pricing, instant booking and shipment transparency.