Day & Ross recognized with supplier award from GM 

Hartland, NB — Day & Ross was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held, May 15 in Detroit. During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. General Motors has 20,000 suppliers worldwide. This is the third time Day & Ross has received the award.

“We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life.”

More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2017. The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“We are honored to be recognized by GM as a Supplier of the Year. This award is a testament to the commitment, dedication, innovation and hard work of all our team members at Day & Ross,” said Shawn McMahon, President, Dedicated & E-Commerce. “We take great pride in safely and efficiently delivering exceptional service to support the success of our clients. We look forward to continued collaboration and growth with GM.”