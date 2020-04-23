Day & Ross pilots carbon emission reduction technology

Hartland, NB — Day & Ross subsidiary Ottaway Motor Express is among the first in the transportation industry to begin a six-month pilot project with KarbonKleen to trial dynaCERT’s HydraGEN carbon emission reduction technology. Devices have been installed on two trucks, which will be measured for carbon emissions and fuel efficiency over the course of the pilot program to measure the results of the technology.

This innovative system is designed to strike an optimal balance between reduced energy consumption and fuel emissions by adding hydrogen to the engine airflow. Hydrogen gas improves combustion by acting as a catalyst to speed up reaction time, meaning the engine should require less energy for combustion and less fuel. Results will be measured against the baseline data of each truck, as well as two sister units that run the same routes.

“As a transportation company, Day & Ross relies on traditional combustible fuels and is striving to find new and cleaner alternatives,” said Bill Doherty, CEO. “We are encouraged by the potential of this new technology to help us minimize our impact on the environment.”

This is just one of the environmental initiatives underway at Day & Ross, which has been a SmartWay transport partner since 2009. The company is also investing in new terminals with many of the latest environmental upgrades: solar panels; advanced heating and cooling; pre-cast wall panels; LED lighting; electric forklifts and charging stations for employee vehicles and yard trucks.