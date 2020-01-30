Day & Ross launches rebrand

Hartland, NB — Day & Ross, announced the company is unifying its divisions and services under one brand.

The company launched a new website: www.dayross.com. “We believe that bringing together our diverse services under one brand makes it easier for our customers to understand how we can help them,” said Bill Doherty, CEO.

The services provided by the division previously called Sameday Worldwide are now known as Commerce Solutions. Customers with existing online accounts with Sameday can easily access their account on the new site at dayross.com. All of the existing sites direct to the new website, and the company’s social media pages have been rebranded to reflect their new identity.

This new website is just one of the initiatives that support the company’s overall strategic growth plan, according to the company and it will continue to invest in technology that will improve the customer experience and bolster their competitiveness, said Doherty. “We’ve come this far because of great people in our organization, so we’ve made sure that some of our teams feature prominently in the photography on our website.”