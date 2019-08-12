Day & Ross breaks ground at the site of new terminal

Moncton, NB — Day & Ross broke ground at the site of their new Moncton terminal, marking their continued commitment to driving economic growth within New Brunswick and across North America.

“This new Moncton terminal holds great potential for the future of Day & Ross,” said Bill Doherty, CEO. “Moncton is a critical hub for our operations. This location will play an important role in our overall growth strategy and will help strengthen our position as a leader in the transportation industry.”

The terminal will be one of the company’s most innovative facilities, designed to minimize their environmental impact and prioritize the safety of their employees, drivers, and customers. The terminal will enable Day & Ross to handle higher volumes and respond to the growing need for a safe, designated customer pickup zone. To further improve the customer experience, the facility will include an enclosed area to allow customers to drive in out of the weather when picking up items.

Drivers, brokers and owner-operators are a main focus for Day & Ross and their safety and comfort was also top of mind in the design of both the terminal and the yard. “From the bright driver lounge and dispatch area to the improved traffic flow and parking, the improvements planned for this new terminal will make a big difference in our driver’s day,” said Shawn McMahon, COO.

In addition to solar panels, advanced heating and cooling, and electrical upgrades to reduce diesel consumption, the office will have lots of natural light and a bright, open workspace. The move will also minimize safety concerns associated with the growing retail traffic in the area surrounding their current terminal, making it easier for drivers to access and maneuver around the truck yard.

“We are proud to showcase our commitment to the environment and the safety of our employees and drivers at this state-of-the-art terminal,” said Kevin Chase, CFO. “We’ve strategically designed a facility that respects both the people working at Day & Ross and the place they call home.”