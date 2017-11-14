Day & Ross acquires REI Logistics and Korten Quality Systems

Hartland, NB – As a key part of its strategic growth plan, Day & Ross Transportation Group announced the U.S. acquisition of REI Logistics and Korten Quality Systems, Ltd. in Romeo, Michigan. These two businesses will operate as Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics USA, a division of Day & Ross USA Inc. under the leadership of Shawn McMahon, President Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics.

This acquisition provides an operational footprint for Day & Ross in the United States from which REI Logistics, Korten Quality Systems, Ltd. and Day & Ross Dedicated can leverage their combined customer relationships and capabilities to secure market growth in Dedicated Delivery (Auto), Dedicated Truckload (including Temperature Controlled), Cross Dock and Product Sequencing including Warehousing.

“Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics Canada has rapidly expanded in automotive logistics as well as other dedicated verticals over the past five years. This acquisition will allow us to continue this expansion program in U.S. markets,” said Shawn McMahon, President Day & Ross Dedicated.

REI Logistics operates Dedicated Truckload, primarily in the mid-western states of the USA, and the business shares many common customers with Day & Ross Dedicated in Canada. This positions Day & Ross very well to expand their services with established customers who operate in both countries.

When commenting on the benefit of this acquisition for the overall Day & Ross business, Bill Doherty, President and CEO, Day & Ross Transportation Group said, “This acquisition supports our plans to increase our operational reach in North America. The impressive track record of both the REI Logistics and Korten Quality Systems, Ltd. teams will fuel our growth strategy in the U.S. dedicated logistics market. Day & Ross Transportation Group is a trusted partner for some of the best known brands in the world and we look forward to using this platform to strengthen these partnerships even further.”