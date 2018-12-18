Day & Ross acquires carrier Stonehammer

Hartland, NB — As part of its growth strategy, Day & Ross has acquired Stonehammer Transport Inc., an established carrier based in Okotoks, Alberta.

“This acquisition in Western Canada is a significant complement to our Eastern flatbed fleet, bolstering our national network to better serve our customers,” said Bill Doherty, CEO. “We are proud to welcome the Stonehammer team to the Day & Ross family, and we look forward to working together to provide quality service with a commitment to safety.”

Stonehammer currently operates in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia serving clients in the energy, construction and power industries with a fleet that includes 53’ Step Decks, Flat Bed Trucks, Cargo Trucks and 1-Ton Trucks. ‘This is a great addition to our fleet and another key step in expanding our service offering,” said Doug Tingley, president, Day & Ross Freight.