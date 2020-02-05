Dana selects Transplace TMS for NA transportation network

Dallas, TX — Transplace announced that it has been selected by Dana Incorporated to manage its entire North American transportation network. Maumee, Ohio-based Dana is a supplier of axles, drive shafts, sealing products, thermal-management technologies and universal joints for the light vehicle and commercial truck market.

“We chose Transplace based on the unique value and industry expertise that they bring, including the business intelligence we need to optimize our supply chain operations and work toward increased cost savings,” said Tim Morrisey, Dana Senior Global Logistics Manager. “Transplace’s strategic, collaborative approach will also allow us to tap into best-in-class TMS technology and enhanced capabilities to truly drive improvements across our entire transportation network.”

“We are excited to begin a partnership with Dana to further enhance its supply chain automation, optimization, predictability, and visibility,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “Dana will be able to truly take advantage of Transplace’s full range of best-in-class solutions and the expertise of its seasoned industry leaders in order to drive greater financial and service performance improvements across the entire supply chain.”