CTA releases report summarizing its rail transportation consultations

Gatineau, QC — The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) released its What We Heard Report summarizing the input received from key rail industry stakeholders about how best to update and clarify existing rail-related regulations, as well as related CTA guidelines and tools.

Based on the Discussion paper on Regulatory Modernization for Rail Transportation, the four-month public consultation process focused on the following key issues:

Amendments to the Railway Interswitching Regulations

Administrative monetary penalties

Insurance filing for freight rail operations

Insurance requirements for passenger rail operations and railway construction

Guidance materials on shipper remedies and recovery of costs related to a railway fire

The consultation process included 20 formal bilateral meetings with representatives from Canadian and U.S. passenger and freight railway companies, rail tourism operators, industry associations, grain shipper associations, associations representing logistics and freight management, private companies who are users of rail, and other industry experts. In addition, the CTA received 26 written submissions from stakeholders.

The CTA is now considering all the input received in developing updated rail regulations.

“One of the CTA’s responsibilities is to help ensure an efficient, smoothly-running national rail system,” said Scott Streiner, Chair and CEO of the CTA. “Thank you to the many rail stakeholders who participated in the CTA’s consultations on rail transportation. All the information and suggestions received are being carefully considered as we update our regulations and guidance material.”

The proposed changes will be published in the Canada Gazette.