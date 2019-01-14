CTA launches investigation into possible rail service issues in the Vancouver area

Gatineau, QC — The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) announced that it has initiated an investigation into possible freight rail service issues in the Vancouver area.

Under provisions added to the Canada Transportation Act in May 2018, the CTA can, of its own motion, launch such an investigation, provided the Minister of Transport agrees. The Minister’s authorization was requested and provided Friday.

The CTA concluded that an investigation would be appropriate based on information received from shipper associations and other parties.

The matters covered by the investigation will include whether there is evidence of discriminatory treatmentof certain commodities, how freight rail permits and/or embargoes are being used, and whether railway companies operating in the Vancouver area are fulfilling their service obligations.

A public hearing will be held in Vancouver at the end of January to give railway companies and shipper groups an opportunity to provide evidence in response to questions from the Agency.

“One of the CTA’s responsibilities is to help ensure an efficient, smoothly-running national rail system. This is the first time we’re using a new authority to launch investigations on our own motion to advance this mandate,” stated Scott Streiner, chair and CEO of the CTA. “The public hearing will give parties an opportunity to submit evidence as the CTA considers whether railway companies operating in the Vancouver area are fulfilling their service obligations and, if they aren’t, what remedies should be ordered. We’ll get the investigation done as quickly as possible, but we’ll take the time required to gather all the relevant facts.”