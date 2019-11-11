CSX joins blockchain shipping platform

Jacksonville, FL — CSX has become the first North American railroad to join global shipping information platform TradeLens.

“Joining TradeLens is a further demonstration of our commitment to providing customers with broader visibility and increasing our value as a provider of comprehensive supply chain solutions,” said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing

Using secure blockchain technology, TradeLens overcomes data processing siloes to support collaboration across the supply chain and provide customers with timely updates. Developed by IBM and Maersk, TradeLens is an open, neutral platform that will include data on half of the world’s ocean container cargo and continues to grow rapidly.

By leading North American railroads onto the platform, CSX is furthering its commitment to greater transparency that enables shippers to manage their supply chains more efficiently.

“Railroads are vital links in the global supply chain, and CSX wants to support all of the ways our customers are seeking greater efficiency and flexibility. As our customers move onto TradeLens, we’ll be helping provide them with better end-to-end shipment tracking capability,” said Wallace.