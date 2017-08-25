CSL welcomes Canada’s largest conventional geared bulk carrier

Montreal, QC — Earlier this year, Canada Steamship Lines welcomed M.V. Ferbec, a 49,502 DWT conventional geared bulk carrier equipped with four cranes and grabs, which is now fully operational in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence. The vessel, which previously operated in CSL’s Australian fleet as CSL Melbourne, is the largest vessel of its type in the Canadian domestic shipping market.

Upon arrival in Québec City on May 13, 2017, the vessel underwent modifications to adapt to its new operating environment. Ferbec is now operating under Canadian flag in the Havre St-Pierre to Sorel corridor for long time-customer Rio Tinto.

“It is by design and with great pride that we revived the name Ferbec for this vessel,” said Louis Martel, President and CEO of The CSL Group.

“Like the original Ferbec — a 56,000 DWT ocean bulk carrier — the new Ferbec is plying the same trades along the same Saint Lawrence routes, evoking fond memories for coastal communities who used to see the old ship go by. Unfortunately, just like her predecessor, the new Ferbec will never be seen on the Great Lakes. Built as an ocean-going vessel, her hull is too wide for the locks of the St. Lawrence Seaway.”

The arrival of Ferbec in the Canadian fleet is part of CSL’s fleet optimization and capacity management program, which has seen the introduction of six new state-of-the art Trillium Class vessels to the Canadian fleet and the retirement of older, less efficient ships, including most recently the 33,197 DWT self-unloading vessel, Pineglen.

Pineglen was sold “as-is where-is” to a vessel broker who is towing the renamed vessel to a ship recycling yard in Turkey in full compliance with international rules and regulations, and according to CSL’s own rigorous vessel recycling policy.