CSCSC launches expanded job search tool

Bracebridge, ON – The Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council launched Connector 2.0, an expansion of the Connector Skills-Matching Tool introduced in 2015. Connector provides assessments of supply chain knowledge and essential skills, customized learning plans and activities, links to information about education and training available across Canada, and now, with its new features, a list of jobs for which the user’s current skills and education qualify him or her.

TransferAbility, the tool’s new addition, enables users to consider a range of options for a potential career move within the supply chain or from another sector. It facilitates the transfer of skills for those in transition—the unemployed, underemployed and newcomers to Canada—by evaluating the user’s skills and knowledge in relation to the 48 occupations for which the Council has written occupational standards.

While the original Connector tool indicates whether or not a person is qualified for a particular supply chain occupation—and, if not, how to become qualified—the TransferAbility addition shows the user other options to look at, occupations for which they are currently qualified.

Another new feature is TransferAbility’s résumé writer. Data fed into the program by the user about his or her education, certifications and work experience is the information that populates the résumé. Updates are easy to make and are automatically added to the résumé.

Brad Beerling, Logistics Manager at Meridian Manufacturing Inc. in Lethbridge, Alta., sees the enhanced Connector as a useful tool for people working in the supply chain, as well as those looking to enter the sector. Beerling, who has served as a member of the advisory committee for the Council’s Connecting People, Technology and Skills project—through which Connector 2.0 has been created—says, “I think Connector 2.0 can be a great starting point for someone interested in a career in logistics, or for logistics professionals looking to advance their careers.” The TransferAbility component of Connector aims to help those joining the supply chain, whether as labour force entrants or from another industry, while the skills assessments can be used by those already working in the sector to determine their skill gaps relative to roles they hope to acquire.

Evaluating the enhanced Connector tool from a different perspective, Karen McGregor, Project Coordinator of the Supply Chain Awareness Program at Humber College in Toronto, says, “With the Connector Skills Matching Tool and the addition of the TransferAbility component, we are able to provide students in our Supply Chain Bridging Program additional ways to assess their industry knowledge, as well as information on sector-specific essential skills for their career paths.”

As a whole, Connector—with its TransferAbility component—is useful to employers, job seekers, including newcomers to Canada, and career counsellors, anyone in fact who could benefit from the tool’s ability to match individuals, with their unique combinations of education, experience and skills, to occupations and educational opportunities in the supply chain.