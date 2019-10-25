CSCB appoints new chair

Ottawa, ON – The Canadian Society of Customs Brokers (CSCB) announced that David Bosse of Cole International Inc. is the newly elected Chair of the Board of Directors. Based in Calgary, Bosse was elected by the Board on September 19, following the CSCB’s virtual Annual General Meeting managed from the national office in Ottawa.

As the Vice President of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs at Cole International Inc., Bosse continually monitors the ongoing changes that affect customs brokers and their clients, today and in the future. He has been heavily involved with government’s development of SWI/IID (single window) integration and the implementation of the ARL (Accounts Receivable Ledger) project and is a key member of the CSCB’s consultative process for CARM.

“It is indeed a great pleasure and great opportunity to have been elected as Chairman,” commented Bosse following his election. “I would like to express my thanks to all members and the CSCB board for this vote of confidence. I am honoured by this appointment and look forward to working together with members, the board and the outstanding staff at the CSCB on the many upcoming challenges facing our industry. The implementation of CARM will signal an important juncture in our industry and although there will be many challenges, there will also be many new opportunities. Thank you again to all.”

Bosse will lead a CSCB executive team composed of newly elected Vice-Chair Linda Dynes, CCS, (Executive Vice President Canadian Operations, Farrow); Secretary-Treasurer Candace Sider CCS, CTCS, (Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs North America, Livingston International Inc.); CSCB past chair Angela Collins CCS, CTCS (Chief Regulatory Officer and Vice President Client Services, Willson International Limited) and CSCB President & CEO Carol West.

As CSCB Chair, Bosse will also join a strong team representing Canada on the Board of Directors of the International Federation of Customs Brokers Associations (IFCBA). The Canadian Society of Customs Brokers acts as the Secretariat for the IFCBA, the organization representing customs brokers worldwide.