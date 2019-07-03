CSafe expands partnership with Swiss WorldCargo

Dayton, OH— CSafe Global, announced that Swiss WorldCargo is the latest airline to qualify and approve the CSafe RAP for flight.

Swiss WorldCargo has approved the CSafe RAP for lift on their fleet of wide-bodied aircraft. The CSafe RAP is CSafe’s latest innovation in active temperature-controlled containers and has quickly gained approval to fly on an ever-expanding list of airlines. Swiss WorldCargo serves over 100 destinations all over the world from Zurich and Geneva, and this partnership will open several new lanes for the CSafe RAP.

Jeff Pepperworth, Chief Executive Officer for CSafe Global states, “Adding Swiss WorldCargo to our network of airline partners approved to fly the CSafe RAP certainly extends our ability to serve more life-science customers with this state-of-the-art air cargo container solution. We are proud to further our partnership with SWISS and believe the combination of our industry-leading solution with their pharma cargo service will go a long way to ensure that life-enhancing, temperature-sensitive products make it to patients in need around the world.”

Susanne Wellauer, Head of Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Vertical Industry Management, adds: “Swiss WorldCargo is delighted to allow CSafe RAP containers on board our aircraft. Our partnership underscores not only a continued focus on quality in shipping temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical goods worldwide every day, but also our dedication to finding the best solutions for doing so.”

The CSafe RAP represents CSafe’s dedication to quality, ensuring the temperature integrity and safe delivery of temperature-sensitive, life-enhancing products across the globe. The CSafe RAP active container system leverages the proven performance and capabilities of the well-established CSafe RKN to remove any operational and environmental challenges encountered with temperature-controlled shipments. By utilizing CSafe’s proprietary ThermoCor® VIP insulation together with an innovative cooling and heating system, the CSafe RAP precisely maintains a defined payload temperature set-point throughout product transport, regardless of ambient conditions.