Cross-border freight pricing for supply chains

Chicago, IL — Forager, the cross-border logistics experts, today announced the official launch of its new technology, SCOUT. The instant pricing and booking technology brings on-demand pricing and capacity to the cross-border space, tailored specifically for shipping between the US, Mexico and Canada. SCOUT by Forager gives shippers the tools they need to streamline their supply chain management with instant cross-border pricing, quick and easy booking, and regular tracking updates.

“SCOUT is as much a labor of love from our team of talented engineers as it is a labor of logistics informed by years of industry experience,” said Matt Silver, CEO of Forager. “We understand the cross-border process, so our platform is built to be easy to use, transparent, and efficient in a space where ease, transparency, and efficiency are usually lacking.”

After amassing years of experience in the cross-border logistics space, Silver identified a gap in the industry in terms of the technology available to handle cross-border freight. SCOUT was built to fill the technology gap and designed to help customers streamline the process of booking cross-border freight with transparency, efficiency and simplicity.

SCOUT was designed by a team of cross-border logistics experts to provide customers with a seamless cross-border experience. Customers can now get a rate and book a cross-border load in just over one minute. SCOUT frees customers from the headache of juggling multiple carriers, customs brokerages, and languages, so they can focus less on the paperwork and more on running their businesses.

“It’s been great to work with Silver and the industry veterans at Forager. It gave us a lot of insight for our customer-first approach to building SCOUT,” said Matt Weber, CTO of Forager. “SCOUT is game-changing for shippers looking to manage their cross-border freight between Canada, Mexico, and the US with the ability to get pricing and book a load in just about a minute.”