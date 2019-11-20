CP to install monitoring devices across intermodal chassis

Waterloo, ON — BlackBerry Limited announced that Class 1 railway, Canadian Pacific is deploying BlackBerry Radar across 2,000 of its domestic intermodal chassis.

With the deployment of the BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution, CP will have rich data on their chassis providing enhanced visibility to their operations as well as to the supply chain. CP will install the 2,000 devices across its chassis fleet at the company’s Vaughan Intermodal Terminal in the Greater Toronto Area.

“We’re thrilled that CP has chosen BlackBerry Radar to improve the transparency and overall efficiency of their operations,” said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM of BlackBerry Radar. “Both CP and BlackBerry are iconic brands and it’s exciting to work together to further technology adoption and efficiencies in the industry. We look forward to continuing to invest in and develop the BlackBerry Radar solution with CP’s feedback, along with that of our existing customers, so we can continue to offer solutions that meet the evolving needs of intermodal companies across the North American transportation industry.”

“CP is constantly looking to evolve, innovate and elevate the experience for our customers,” said Jonathan Wahba, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Intermodal and Automotive at Canadian Pacific. “We’re excited about this collaboration with BlackBerry Radar, and the potential benefits this technology will allow us to drive within our network.”