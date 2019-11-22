CP to build transload terminal in Montreal

Calgary, AB — Canadian Pacific announced it is establishing a new multi-commodity transload terminal that offers transportation and distribution services from CP’s existing and strategically located Côte Saint-Luc yard in Montreal.

In close collaboration with Quebec-based freight transportation service provider TYT Group, the transload terminal will offer multi-commodity transload services and logistics to customers in key urban centres along the east coast, helping further extend CP’s reach to markets not directly served by rail.

“We continue to leverage our strategic land holdings and invest in transloads across the network to create additional connections, improve service and provide our customers with new end markets,” said John Brooks, CP Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer. “With a great supply chain enabler like TYT Group, this project enhances our footprint in the Montreal area by building capacity and expanding our ability to provide customers with value beyond rail, through trucking and transload services.”

The terminal will be built by Canadian Pacific in multiple phases and operated by TYT. The first phase is the construction, by CP, of a new 118,000 square foot rail-served facility that is designed to assist in the receiving, unloading, carrying and delivery of rail traffic. Phase 1 is currently scheduled to be completed in June 2020. The facility is surrounded by more than 4,000 feet of existing and adjacent track, making this location ideal for indoor or outdoor transloading operations that are necessary to serve CP’s customers. The facility’s interior incorporates track infrastructure sufficient to accommodate over 18 railcars, thereby protecting customers’ products from the elements year-round. All facility features will be built so they can be expanded for future growth.

“Group TYT is proud to collaborate with CP to bring this unique project to Montreal,” said Patrick Turcotte, President and CEO of TYT Group. “Strategically located inside CP’s Côte Saint-Luc yard, this multi-commodity transload will offer customers better optionality and more consistent service overall. Our agreement with CP is built on service, reliability and trust and we look forward to working together to provide long-term value to our customers.”