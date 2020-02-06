CP sets January record for Canadian grain movements

Calgary, AB — Canadian Pacific moved 2.09 million metric tonnes of Canadian grain and grain products in January 2020, breaking the January 2019 record by 200,000 metric tonnes.

“CP’s commitment to providing our customers with safe and efficient service continues to create positive momentum across the Canadian grain supply chain,” said Joan Hardy, CP’s VP Sales and Marketing, Grain and Fertilizers. “This record-setting performance was achieved through close collaboration across the supply chain and the efforts of our world-class operating team.”

According CP, its 8,500-foot High Efficiency Product (HEP) train model, Dedicated Train Program (DTP) and new high-efficiency hopper cars have been significant factors in CP’s record-breaking January. CP now has more than 2,300 new high-capacity hopper cars in service and expects to operate 3,300 by the end of 2020. The new hopper cars can carry 10 per cent more volume and 15 per cent more weight compared to the older cars they are replacing. Combined with the additional length of the 8,500-foot grain train model, a HEP train has more than 40 per cent additional capacity than the 7,000-foot model. The DTP incentivizes customers to load and unload more quickly, driving increased overall grain movements.