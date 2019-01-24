CP and Hapag-Lloyd renew long-term agreement

Calgary, AB — Canadian Pacific Railway and Hapag-Lloyd AG announced an extension of their long-term agreement to the benefit of the international supply chain, the movement of cargo through the ports of Montreal and Vancouver, and the overall North American economy.

“We are incredibly proud to continue to work with Hapag-Lloyd,” said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. “This long-term agreement is built on service, reliability and trust. On behalf of the 13,000-strong CP family, particularly those on the ground who ensure we provide exceptional service, we are excited to continue to work closely with Hapag-Lloyd as their preferred rail carrier in Canada.”

In close collaboration, the two companies have built a track record of reliable service on sea and on land for their customers.

“Customers expect reliable supply chains, and in CP we have found a company that delivers consistently, every day,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd. “With CP we are able to handle more cargo and take advantage of shorter routes to key markets, and provide long-term value to our customers.”

The agreement will allow Hapag-Lloyd’s customers to benefit from CP’s growing network of transload facilities, its innovative live-lift operation at Portal, North Dakota, and the fastest transit times between Vancouver and the Twin Cities, Chicago and beyond.

From Vancouver and Montreal, CP connects its customers to markets across Canada and the United States. CP’s intermodal franchise has the lowest on-dock dwell and best on-time performance at the Port of Vancouver and Port of Montreal, ensuring faster end-to-end transits for shippers.