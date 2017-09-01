CP donates $50,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Calgary, AB – Canadian Pacific is donating US$50,000 to the American Red Cross to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and will match all employee contributions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the displaced families, first responders and everyone who has been affected by this disaster,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we don’t have physical tracks in the area, we do have a small number of employees in the Houston area who help serve major CP customers such as Shell, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66 and USD Group. The area is also an important nexus for Union Pacific, BNSF Railway and Kansas City Southern, who are key rail- and supply-chain partners of ours throughout North America.”

CP encourages other companies, on both sides of the border, to donate if they can. CP is matching all employee donations to the American Red Cross through its internal Giving Engine campaign, Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief.