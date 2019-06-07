CP celebrates the official opening of Vancouver Automotive Compound

Vancouver, BC — Canadian Pacific is using its strategic land holdings to support sustainable, profitable growth and alleviate capacity and congestion issues for automakers shipping to and from Vancouver with the opening of its new Vancouver Automotive Compound (VAC).

The VAC is in a prime location to handle vehicles made in North America for distribution in British Columbia, northern Washington State and parts of Alberta, as well as vehicles imported through the Port of Vancouver.

“Vancouver is Canada’s primary automotive gateway for Asian imports and one of the largest destination markets,” said Vice-President Sales and Marketing, Intermodal and Automotive Jonathan Wahba. “With capacity to accommodate 168,000 vehicles annually, the VAC will provide an important service to our customers while delivering sustainable, long-term growth for our shareholders.”

With surging volumes in the area, CP built the VAC on 19 acres of CP-owned land adjacent to CP’s Vancouver Intermodal Terminal. The compound has capacity for 36 multi-level auto racks and has nearly 1,200 bays for vehicles.

The compound’s strategic location creates efficiencies in CP’s automotive supply chain, allowing for Eastern Canadian car shipments to be quickly offloaded and for empty auto carriers to be re-loaded and shipped back east. CP’s automotive supply chain provides automakers the opportunity to have their product to market up to two days faster by consolidating the shipper’s product to one facility.

CP has deployed a new yard logistics system that automates yard processes and supports real-time inventory reporting to give customers better visibility of their shipments. It also strengthens our damage prevention processes by enabling immediate uploading of inspection images. This new system was introduced in Vancouver and is being rolled out to all CP automotive compounds.

CP recently won awards from Toyota USA, Toyota Canada, and American Honda, including the 2018 Toyota Logistics Quality Award. With superior damage prevention practices and prime automotive compound locations across North America, CP is a leader in the automotive supply chain.