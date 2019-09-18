CP awards 2018-2019 Elevator of the Year to G3 Pasqua

Pasqua, SK — Canadian Pacific presented G3 Pasqua with the 2018-2019 crop-year Elevator of the Year award. CP presents this award annually to the grain elevator that achieves high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient railcar loading and a strong commitment to safety.

CP is proud to recognize G3 Pasqua with Elevator of the Year for the 2018-2019 crop year,” said Joan Hardy, CP Vice-President Sales and Marketing Grain and Fertilizers. “Their participation in CP’s Dedicated Train Program, 8,500-foot model capable track, and consistent and safe loading won them this year’s award. I congratulate G3 and the staff at the Pasqua elevator for their hard work and dedication to safety.”

G3 Pasqua, located east of Moose Jaw, Sask., is a valued stakeholder and an integral network component to CP. CP launched its first 8,500-foot High Efficiency Product (HEP) train, comprised of new, highly efficient hoppers cars, at the Pasqua facility in December 2018.

“G3 is setting new standards for fast, safe movement of grain across our network,” said Don Chapman, G3 CEO. “We’re very proud of our team at G3 Pasqua for their achievement, and grateful to CP for recognizing it with this award.”