CP and Yang Ming sign long-term agreement

Calgary, AB — Canadian Pacific Railway and Yang Ming Marine Transport announced a three-year agreement to safely and efficiently connect Yang Ming customers with North America, via the Port of Vancouver.

“On behalf of the 13,000-strong CP family, I would like to offer a warm welcome to Yang Ming,” said CP president and CEO Keith Creel. “We are proud to be selected as Yang Ming’s Canadian rail carrier, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship. This agreement is a testament to our service, to our network capacity and room to grow at our inland terminals and to the tireless work we put in to understand our customers and create win-win solutions for the supply chain and the broader economy.”

Effective January 1, 2020, CP will handle all of Yang Ming’s Vancouver traffic. The agreement also provides synergies across THE Alliance, as Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming will now be moving, in whole or in part, on CP out of Global Container Terminal’s (GCT) Deltaport.

According to the company, with the Deltaport Rail Expansion Project now complete, CP and its customers will continue to benefit from increased capacity and production. Since 2016, CP has steadily increased its market share at Deltaport and will now become the largest rail provider at the ocean terminal. CP’s intermodal franchise has the lowest on-dock dwell and best on-time performance at the Port of Vancouver, ensuring faster end-to-end transits for shippers.