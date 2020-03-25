COVID-19 Operations: Port of Montreal

MESSAGES TO OUR PARTNERS AND CLIENTS REGARDING COVID-19

The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) continues to adapt to changing COVID-19 developments in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and other key stakeholders, including the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

We follow Public Health Agency of Canada guidelines on health matters and Transport Canada guidelines on marine operations, and we are making every effort to stay proactive and take responsible action as the situation progresses.

The health and well-being of the port community, the community as a whole, our clients and our employees remain our highest priority and drive our actions. Our actions also focus on helping to maintain the logistics and supply chain. To meet the needs of the industries we work with, we strive to adjust as we keep pace with the latest developments related to COVID-19.

Specifically:

Freight transport operations are running at full capacity. No cancellations have occurred, and rail transport continues as scheduled. Road transport and terminal operations are ongoing. We will continue to follow Transport Canada guidelines and monitor the impact of COVID-19 on Port operations.

The MPA is closely following the directives of federal authorities pertaining to the Port of Montreal’s cruise activities. At present, the Transport Canada directive stipulating that ships with more than 500 passengers and crew members cannot call at Canadian ports until July 1 affects about 15% of the cruise ships scheduled to arrive in Montreal in 2020.

We have implemented preventive measures based on public health guidelines to ensure the health of MPA personnel and the continuity of our operations. As a result, since Monday, March 16, the vast majority of our administrative staff, has been asked to work from home, if and when appropriate, until further notice. Given that the Port remains fully operational, personnel who must report to work to keep operations running smoothly have been asked to follow strict sanitary guidelines (wash hands, keep a safe distance between each person, no outside visitors allowed, etc.). Sharply increased sanitary measures are also being taken in our property management, including much more frequent cleaning and maintenance.

The Port Centre at the Port of Montreal’s Grand Quay is closed until further notice.

And rest assured that we will stay in touch with you and provide updates as the situation progresses.

Notices about changes to operations, pertaining to Covid-19, are being reproduced as a service through www.canadianshipper.com