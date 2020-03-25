COVID-19 Operations: Port of Montreal

MESSAGES TO OUR PARTNERS AND CLIENTS REGARDING COVID-19
The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) continues to adapt to changing COVID-19 developments in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and other key stakeholders, including the federal, provincial and municipal governments.
We follow Public Health Agency of Canada guidelines on health matters and Transport Canada guidelines on marine operations, and we are making every effort to stay proactive and take responsible action as the situation progresses.
The health and well-being of the port community, the community as a whole, our clients and our employees remain our highest priority and drive our actions. Our actions also focus on helping to maintain the logistics and supply chain. To meet the needs of the industries we work with, we strive to adjust as we keep pace with the latest developments related to COVID-19.
Specifically:
And rest assured that we will stay in touch with you and provide updates as the situation progresses.
