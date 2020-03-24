COVID-19 Operations: HuskyPRO

Dear Partners,

As the world continues to address COVID-19, we want you to know that Husky and our operators have been preparing for this evolving situation. We are committed to the health and safety of our customers, our staff and our communities. This means we are taking appropriate precautionary steps at our locations, incorporating medical advice into our plansand closely following the direction of health authorities.

We are continually monitoring the situation. While focusing on preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are also working closely with our suppliers and our operators to ensure you continue to have access to fuel and other essential products and services you rely on us to provide. Put simply, we are focused on keeping our cardlocks open for you.

We have adopted many actions to protect the health and safety of our customers, staff and communities:

Convenience stores remain open at this time. Our operators and their staff are following guidelines for ‘social distancing’ to ensure customer and employee safety.

Staff have been instructed not to touch customer payment cards or smart phones.

Staff have been instructed to stay at home if they are exhibiting any flu-like symptoms.

Expanded hygiene and cleaning practices, including increased frequency of cleaning common, high-contact areas such as countertops, door handles, tables and menus in restaurants, fueling nozzles and pin pads on our pumps and in our stores.

Our operators and their staff are increasing cleaning and sanitizing in our washrooms and showers and are making every effort to keep the showers open and available.

In jurisdictions where our restaurants remain open, our operators have reduced occupancy and “closed” every second table. Servers have also been instructed to observe and maintain safe distances where feasible. Many of our restaurants also offer take-out options. Please note: Husky House Restaurants across our network are adhering to Provincial State of Emergency directives.

Convenience stores have stopped selling unwrapped food items such as pastries, soup, hot dogs, fresh fruit and pizza. We have also requested that customers use only disposable cups for beverages.

Delivery drivers and suppliers visiting our locations have been asked to observe social distancing guidelines and will not exchange materials with our on-site staff.

We are looking at other options to enable us to continue to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

This could include offering only pay at pump and using pay windows where possible, or even considering temporarily closing or limiting access to our locations. Rest assured, our focus is on ensuring you have the supply you need to keep moving goods and services to and from our communities.

This situation is very fluid and we will advance our processes to meet the circumstances we encounter. As such, it is possible that your experience at some locations may not be universal or the same as noted above.

Our priority is the health and safety of our customers, our staff and our communities. We sincerely appreciate your patience as our teams adapt their activities to meet the demands of the situation.

Thank you for your support of our operators’ efforts to continue to serve you during this very difficult time.

Jeremy Omelchuk Director – Commercial, Downstream Marketing, Husky Energy

