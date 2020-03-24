COVID-19 Operations: HuskyPRO

Dear Partners,
As the world continues to address COVID-19, we want you to know that Husky and our operators have been preparing for this evolving situation. We are committed to the health and safety of our customers, our staff and our communities. This means we are taking appropriate precautionary steps at our locations, incorporating medical advice into our plansand closely following the direction of health authorities.
We are continually monitoring the situation. While focusing on preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are also working closely with our suppliers and our operators to ensure you continue to have access to fuel and other essential products and services you rely on us to provide. Put simply, we are focused on keeping our cardlocks open for you.
We have adopted many actions to protect the health and safety of our customers, staff and communities:
We are looking at other options to enable us to continue to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
This could include offering only pay at pump and using pay windows where possible, or even considering temporarily closing or limiting access to our locations. Rest assured, our focus is on ensuring you have the supply you need to keep moving goods and services to and from our communities.
This situation is very fluid and we will advance our processes to meet the circumstances we encounter. As such, it is possible that your experience at some locations may not be universal or the same as noted above.
Our priority is the health and safety of our customers, our staff and our communities. We sincerely appreciate your patience as our teams adapt their activities to meet the demands of the situation.
Thank you for your support of our operators’ efforts to continue to serve you during this very difficult time.
Jeremy Omelchuk Director – Commercial, Downstream Marketing, Husky Energy
Notices about changes to operations, pertaining to Covid-19, are being reproduced as a service through www.canadianshipper.com
Have your say: