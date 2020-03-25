COVID-19 Operations: CN

Dear Valued Customer,

We are contacting you in the wake of yesterday’s announcements in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario calling for non-essential businesses to close no later than midnight tonight, March 24th, and to stay closed through April 13th in Quebec and April 7th or beyond in Ontario. We would like to ensure there is no confusion around how these announcements impact CN.

CN worked with government authorities in both Provinces and made the case that rail and the supply chains we are part of are essential. We are pleased to let you know that transportation and logistics companies are specifically listed as essential to the continued functioning of both provinces and are exempt from the mandatory closures at midnight tonight.

Transportation is an Essential Service

We provide essential services to agricultural companies, processed food companies, chemical companies which provide inputs into countless consumer goods, and fuel companies. Via our intermodal service, we provide transportation and logistics capabilities for the food and retail, medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The majority of our employees are working on our trains, in our yards, in our communications and control centers, and out on the track to ensure we continue to operate safely and productively and to do so across our whole network. Their status has been made clear to the various authorities and we are taking all necessary steps to protect our operation while moving the economy.

A Fluid Network

CN remains fully open. We continue to operate our full schedule of trains and our yards are running efficiently. CN is playing a leadership role in ensuring public authorities and government officials understand the interconnectedness of all parts of the supply chain. The Canada-US border remains open to transportation companies. The ports, terminals on the three coasts are all continuing to function as part of our essential supply chains.

How you can help

We would like your assistance in maintaining fluid rail and trucking operations. With the recent announcements from the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, there is now traffic on our lines that may be suddenly deemed non-essential or destined to a facility which is now closed. If you foresee any challenges to your supply chain due to these Provincial closures, please inform your Account Manager or Service Delivery Representative as early as possible so that necessary arrangements can be made at destinations to mitigate any potential impact to our yards and terminals. Our ability to manage and maintain a fluid supply chain of essential goods is dependent on avoiding unnecessary congestion or disruption.

We welcome your feedback and questions. Rest assured we are here to move your freight.

Thank you, we appreciate your partnership.

James Cairns, Senior Vice-President, Rail Centric Supply Chain

Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain

