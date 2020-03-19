COVID-19 and the supply chain: Complete coverage

Canadian Shipper

Shippers get exemption to noise bylaws in Ontario to make off-peak deliveries

Cargojet adjusts as pandemic causes volumes to rise

Trudeau says Canada U.S. border closure likely to take effect Friday night

 

Factory shutdowns due to virus to impact supply chains

North American intermodal traffic down due to COVID-19

Freeland hails Canada U.S. ties as shared border closes to travel, not trade

FedEx sees cargo opportunities as virus grounds airlines

Grocers assure customers shelves being refilled as demand soars amid outbreak

Conference Board says Canada to avoid technical recession despite hit

Trucking associations urge contingency plans for licensing and permits

Due diligence required as supply chains attempt to understand the risks of virus outbreak

Delta Cargo launches charter operation to support supply chain needs

Ontario declares state of emergency

Air cargo essential to fight against COVID-19: IATA

Toronto takes action to facilitate 24-hour retail deliveries

CEOs call on other business leaders to focus on slowing COVID 19 spread

USMCA legislation approved in Commons amid concerns about Canada U.S. border

Supply chain disruptions rise due to coronavirus: survey

Truck World rescheduled to June 4-6

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID 19 research, resilience as WHO declares pandemic

Coronavirus impact on imports expected to be larger and longer than previously expected: NRF

Morneau talks up fiscal room to react to impacts of COVID 19 as concerns mount

Coronavirus, rail blockades: Crisis management plans protect companies

 

