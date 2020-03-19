COVID-19 and the supply chain: Complete coverage

Check back frequently for more of our coverage of the supply chain, transportation and COVID-19.
Shippers get exemption to noise bylaws in Ontario to make off-peak deliveries
Trudeau says Canada U.S. border closure likely to take effect Friday night
Freeland hails Canada U.S. ties as shared border closes to travel, not trade
Grocers assure customers shelves being refilled as demand soars amid outbreak
Conference Board says Canada to avoid technical recession despite hit
Trucking associations urge contingency plans for licensing and permits
Due diligence required as supply chains attempt to understand the risks of virus outbreak
Delta Cargo launches charter operation to support supply chain needs
Toronto takes action to facilitate 24-hour retail deliveries
CEOs call on other business leaders to focus on slowing COVID 19 spread
USMCA legislation approved in Commons amid concerns about Canada U.S. border
Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID 19 research, resilience as WHO declares pandemic
Coronavirus impact on imports expected to be larger and longer than previously expected: NRF
Morneau talks up fiscal room to react to impacts of COVID 19 as concerns mount
Coronavirus, rail blockades: Crisis management plans protect companies
