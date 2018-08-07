COSCO plans to grow with OOCL

Seacacus, NJ — In a letter to customers, COSCO said with the completion of its acquisition of Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) last month it is “committed to further growth with 19 vessels ordered and a total capacity of about 330,000 TEUs, the combined capacity will reach 2.93 million TEUs by the end of 2018.

“The transaction is in line with the development trend of the container shipping industry and further strengthens [our] position and will complement each other’s advantages and jointly develop to provide global customers with products and services of higher quality. Upon completion of the transaction, the two liner companies will jointly operate 409 shipping routes in all the major markets around the world, with a total capacity of 2.77 million TEUs and a total of about 22,000 employees in 46 countries around the world.

“Completion of the transaction marks a new era for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings in operating two liner companies simultaneously. Through managing two liner companies, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings will rank the third in the world as a container shipping company and is determined to become a leading integrated, world-class service provider in the container shipping industry. We will work hard, by implementing the four major strategic initiatives, including the optimization of the global and regional network, digital transformation, end-to-end services enhancement, and a dual brand model, to leverage the advantages of COSCO SHIPPING Lines’ global network and scale and OOCL’s digital transformation and logistics business capabilities to realize new growth.”