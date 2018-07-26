COSCO making progress in cyber attack recovery

Seacacus, NJ – COSCO Shipping Lines released the following statement today on its website to update customers concerning the cyber attack on its Americas network which occurred on Wednesday.

“After the network security problem in the Americas has been detected, to protect the interests of our customers, we have taken proactive measures to isolate internal networks to carry out technical inspections on global scale. With the reliable confirmation from the technical experts that the networks in all other regions are secure, the network applications were recovered at 16:00 (Beijing Time) on 25th July in all the regions except the Americas. As of now, all the business operations have been back to normal in the regions with network recovered.

“Meanwhile, we are trying best to investigate and fix the network problem in the Americas, and it is expected that the network applications will be gradually back to normal soon. We have started contingency plans, such as transfer of operations and conducting operation via remote access, to ensure continuous service in the Americas. During the network failure period, there could be delays in service response in the Americas, and we are expecting your kind understanding.

“It is our core value to protect customers’ interests and guarantee network security. Therefore, all the service and communication channels we are now providing are safe and secure. Please rest assured it is safe to keep contact with us via our website, emails, EDI or CargoSmart. ”