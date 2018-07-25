COSCO hit by cyber attack

Secaucus, NJ — COSCO Shipping Lines confirmed that it has been hit by a cyber attack impacting its Americas operations.

“Due to local network breakdown within our America regions, local email and network telephone cannot work properly at the moment. For safety precautions, we have shut down the connections with other regions for further investigations,” read a statement on the company’s website.

“So far, all the vessels of our company are operating as normal, and our main business operation systems are performing stably. We are glad to inform you that we have taken effective measures. Except for above regions affected by the network problem, the business operation within all other regions will be recovered very soon. The business operations in the affected regions are still being carried out, and we are trying best to make a full and quick recovery,” continued the message.