Convert rail to Churchill into a road: professor

Winnipeg, MB – The idea that the Hudson Bay Railway can be kept “limping along with public Band-Aids” needs to be discarded in favour of other options or perhaps it needs to be converted into a road to serve the community of Churchill.

That’s the opinion of Barry Prentice, a professor of supply chain management at the University of Manitoba, who pennned a column published in the Winnipeg Free Press.

“There appear to be only two viable choices for the HBR: find an economic use of abandon it,” writes Prentice. “As things stand, a more produtive use of public funds would be to convert the rail bed into a gravel road. For all the freight moving to Churchill, tractor-trailers would be sufficient and a road access would encourage tourism too.”

Click here to read the full article.