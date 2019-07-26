Container moved through New York port with a zero-emissions truck

Port Newark, NJ — Best Transportation announced its first usage of a fully electric class A tractor, which successfully picked up a container in Maher Terminal and delivered the container to a Costco Wholesale location within New Jersey without incident.

Best Transportation is the first trucking company to move a container from the Port of New York & New Jersey using an electric vehicle. The use of this type of vehicle is the first step in Best Transportation’s plan to increase the number of electric vehicles in its state-of-the-art fleet.

“Best Transportation is proud to be the first trucker to move a container through the Port of New York & New Jersey and deliver to a customer, with a zero-emissions vehicle. We made history today,” said Tom Heimgartner, President of Best Transportation. “These are exciting times for our company; we are investing in the future. Not just the future of Best Transportation, but the future of our customers, the consumer and the Port of New York and New Jersey. This is just the first step in our zero-emission vehicle program. We are making every effort to reduce the carbon footprint of our company and our customers’ supply chain. The future is here and it is at Best Transportation,” he continued.

It is still early on in the development of electric powered class 8 heavy duty over the road tractor trailers. Unlike passenger vehicles which have become viable and popular, large trucks do not yet have the range or the amount of horse power and torque required to move heavy loads. Best Transportation is purchasing and testing electronic vehicles (EVs) in order to stay ahead of the learning curve and be ready when the next generation becomes available.

Best Transportation completed the test run as part of its ongoing sustainability program. In addition to the BYD Zero Emissions On Highway Tractor, the company plans on introducing four electric yard hostlers for use inside the Port.