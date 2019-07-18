Container line takes proactive steps to combat ship fires

Esbjerg, Denmark — An unnamed global container ship operator has placed an order with Viking Life-Saving Equipment for fleet-wide installation of the HydroPen system for container firefighting.

Viking became the exclusive distributors of the system developed by fellow Danish company Rosenby Engineering last year. Beyond the system the scope of supply also includes MED approved mobile water monitors, providing a further boost to the operators’ onboard fire safety setup.

With the deal, the operators fleet becomes the first to enjoy all the benefits of the technologically forward HydroPen System, which enables crew to safely and efficiently tackle costly container fires at heights.

Typically, when container fires are at heights above the reach of the crew, they are fought indirectly by dowsing the burning container and its surroundings with water. This conventional method is ineffective, dangerous, and can destroy precious cargo. The intelligently designed HydroPen System, however, uses pressurized water to drill through container doors, before automatically switching to fire extinguishing mode — putting out the fire directly at its source.

“This reflects a lot of the positive feedback Viking has gained after performing tests with some of the world’s largest container ship owners,” stated Lasse Boesen, global manager trade at Viking.

According to Viking training to use the HydroPen is minimal. Crew only need to hoist the HydroPen drilling unit to the doors of the burning container using the telescopic lift supplied with the system. The drilling and extinguishing process is then carried out automatically and with minimum risk to the crew.

The HydroPen System is able to spray water, foam and even CO2 into containers — depending on the fire type. What’s more, the system only requires a ship’s existing fire hoses and water pressure to function.