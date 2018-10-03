Conference to focus on modernization of Canada’s transportation system

Calgary, AB — Over two days the Van Horne Institute’s 2018 Rail to Ports Conference: Fluidity & Capacity Investment in Trade Challenged Times will focus on Canada’s resource trade supply chains in terms of the “transportation modernization” initiatives currently underway to improve the fluidity and capacity of Canada’s rail to seaport corridors, the expansion of inland ports and the implementation of urban goods movement strategies.

Day One will provide an update on the state of infrastructure capacity and investments in seaports and inland ports given the current outlook for rail freight transport in Canada. Day Two will focus on the “implementation” of recent changes made to the Canada Transportation Act that are intended to improve access, efficiency and safety within most of Canada’s rail to seaport trade corridors.

Given a balancing of multiple interests recently undertaken to legislatively define these transport modernization initiatives, the purpose of the conference is to provide an industry forum through the Van Horne Institute for Canada’s trade supply chain participants to now discuss and facilitate the next steps for the “implementation” of these policy initiatives and the goals of increased trade capacity, network fluidity, new market opportunities, trade diversification, more sustainable safe jobs and economic growth.

By doing so, it is hoped that Canada’s transportation policy reform processes may also be improved.

http://www.vanhorneinstitute.com/event/2018-rail-to-ports-conference-fluidity-capacity-investment-in-trade-challenged-times/