Confectionery giant to track shipments with FourKites

Chicago, IL — FourKites announced that confectionery company Ferrero USA is implementing FourKites’ predictive supply chain visibility solution throughout its North American supply chain to track both inbound and outbound loads across truckload, ocean, and LTL.

According Ferrero, known for Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder, and Tic Tac, it will leverage FourKites’ proprietary network of GPS/ELD telematics device partnerships, combined with advanced machine learning capabilities, to track real-time location and predict precise arrival times for each shipment moving across the U.S. and Canada. The platform will feed those updates directly to key stakeholders for each shipment, via FourKites’ integrations with Ferrero’s three TMS providers.

“We are continually looking for innovative approaches to ensure efficient deliveries and enhance customer satisfaction,” said Glenn Lawse, Vice President Supply Chain, Ferrero USA. “With drivers and productivity at an all-time premium, going beyond traditional track-and-trace to have eyes on your freight in real time has never been so important.”

Ferrero will also use FourKites’ Insights and Benchmarking — a suite of advanced analytics tools that identify key trends in areas such as detention time, on-time performance by carrier, and variability across lanes — to identify opportunities for optimization and drive improvement across the end-to-end supply chain.

“We’re delighted to add one of the world’s top chocolate and confectionery companies to our constantly growing global network of enterprise food shippers,” said FourKites’ founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “We are impressed with Ferrero’s clear dedication to customer satisfaction and forward-thinking adoption of supply chain technology, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the FourKites family.”