Concept design for world’s first pure-electric tanker completed

Tokyo, Japan — Asahi Tanker Co. Ltd, together with its partner Exeno-Yamamizu Corporation Tokyo, has jointly developed the new domestic shipping tanker design which incorporates “zero emission electric propulsion”. In anticipation of future adaptations to regulatory conformity ClassNK has been appointed to make technical advice on ship design and electric propulsion.

Commercial model development of “e５” design is underway for all bunker supply vessels trading in Tokyo Bay. The target of the first vessel launching is set for quarter four 2020. The project is also working for creating “e５” coastal vessels which would require longer cruising range.

The “e５” concept creates solutions to issues such as shortage of crews, vessel demand balance and environmental regulation thus contributing to the sustainability of the domestic shipping industry. The project is confident that by utilizing the “e５” concept of ocean transport that a stable energy supply will be achieved enriching people’s lives and adding value to each client.

The new vessel design and related project infrastructure development will be known as “e５” which captures the five core elements of:

Electrification The ships core energy source will be electricity, achieved by way of adopting lithiumion batteries.

Environment Emission controls such as CO2, NOx, SOx together with minimizing noise and vibration along with improvements in vessel operation environmental controls at sea and in port.

Economics Achieving economic efficiency through installment of IoT and digital tools coupled with improved propulsion performance from using electricity.

Efficiency Simple hull construction and installment of automated equipment can reduce work load for the crew.

Evolution Digitalization and technological advancement leading to the most advanced design concept for the future of domestic shipping.