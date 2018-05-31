Companies are paying more for supply-chain skills: ISM

Tempe, AZ — In 2017, supply management practitioners reported that salaries and overall compensation grew in 2017 compared to 2016. In addition, salaries and overall compensation for supply management professionals took a step forward in 2017 when compared to salary growth among professionals overall. And, as was the case last year, we see the continuing importance of wages and expected job satisfaction in evaluating employment opportunities.

Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Thirteenth Annual Salary Survey finds that, in calendar year 2017, the average overall compensation for all participating supply management professionals rose to US$117,425, an increase of 1.7 percent compared to 2016 ($115,440).

According to the survey, the median compensation in 2017 increased 4.2 percent to $100,000, versus $96,000 in 2016. The average compensation of the top 10 percent of earners was $287,420, down 2.9 percent from $295,887 in 2016. Also sliding was the average base salary of the top 5 percent of earners in 2017: $368,505, down 4.5 percent from $385,981 in 2016.

Respondents by Position

Chief, Procurement/Supply Management/Sourcing: $263,578(Total); $279,413 (Men); $221,137 (Women)

Vice President, Procurement/Supply Management/Sourcing: $208,959; $212,181; $139,487

Director, Procurement/Supply Management/Sourcing: $160,579; $163,943; $152,859

Manager, Procurement/Supply Management/Sourcing: $114,170; $119,492; $103,903

Experienced Procurement/Supply Management Practitioner: $96,685; $107,688; $83,678

Emerging Procurement/Supply Management Practitioner: $77,595; $81,449; $72,088