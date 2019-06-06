COA to launch telematics interoperability standard for shipping containers

London, UK — The Container Owners Association, the international organization representing the common interests of freight containers owners, has announced that its Telematics/Track Trace Work Group will take the unprecedented step of providing an open standard (at the application layer level) to permit interoperability of telematics device data from the various solution providers in the maritime shipping sector.

The open standard, which will start with refrigerated containers, but then be expanded to cover all container types, will pave the way for all container owners to have multiple choices of vendors and platforms for their container fleets when choosing telematics systems. This will reduce risk and provide a more competitive and innovative marketplace of solutions to be explored and deployed.

Commenting on this initiative, Brian Darnowski, Chairman of the Container Owners Association, stated: “We are very pleased that the COA has been able to facilitate the coming together of all the prominent telematics vendors in the market today and support them to agree to take this vital step that is essential for the growth of technology solutions in our industry.”

He continued: “This new open standard will allow container owners to explore more complex IT, Artificial Intelligence and even Blockchain applications to bring efficiencies and cost savings to our members.”

The first step of this open standard is at the application layer, but the COA Work Group has also drawn up a roadmap to be expanded right down to the device level in terms of specification. The open standard is scheduled to be published in October 2019.