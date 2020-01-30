CNTL equips fleet with telematics

Montreal, QC —CNTL, CN’s road transportation subsidiary, announced it has selected ISAAC’s Instruments’ telemetry solution to optimize CN’s road safety efforts on its fleet of more than 1,000 trucks.

“Safety is a core value at CN and at CNTL and one that drove the decision to implement the ISAAC Solution to further optimize road safety efforts,” said Dan Bresolin, vice-president, Intermodal at CN. “This newly implemented system will better enable CNTL to generate key performance indicators while ensuring safety on the roads.”

Before deciding on ISAAC’s telemetry solution, CNTL called on telematic providers to evaluate the different options available on the market. Among the solutions thoroughly tested in the field, ISAAC’s telemetry solution stood out for its reliability, ease of use and robustness. The trial period also revealed significant improvements in driving behaviour. Drivers considerably reduced hard manoeuvres and speeding thanks to real-time feedback on the tablet inside the cab.

“We are proud that CNTL, among the largest fleets in Canada, has placed its trust in us,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, president of ISAAC Instruments. “Our driver-centric approach and CNTL’s commitment to safety are perfect complements. Our solution is designed to reduce potential distractions while driving, with real-time coaching to guide drivers on good driving practices. This not only enhances safety, it also helps fuel economy.”