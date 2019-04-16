CN to invest nearly $600M in U.S. rail infrastructure

Homewood, IL — CN said it plans to invest US$585 million in five states in 2019 to strengthen the company’s rail network across U.S.

“Following a record capital program in 2018, CN has been able to take on more traffic from different commodity sectors based on contracts with our customers,” said Derek Taylor, Vice-President of CN’s Southern Region. “This year, we are continuing to invest to boost capacity and network resiliency and to meet growing traffic on our corridors across the U.S.”

The investments are part of CN’s 2019 record US$2.9-billion capital investment focused on enabling growth from all commodity segments, including consumer goods, grain, agricultural, forest, and energy products from all of our customers, safely and efficiently. Over two years, CN will have made a US$5.7-billion capital investment.

CN is currently deploying important safety enhancing technologies across its network, such as the Autonomous Track Inspection Program, Distributed Air Cars, Automated Inspection Portals, and the Positive Train Control System. These innovations, combined with CN’s investments in locomotives, capacity, infrastructure, and train crews, will support the safe and efficient movement of our customers’ goods to their end markets.

Minnesota

Planned expansion projects include:

Investments for the development of the Positive Train Control System; and,

Construction of a new train passing siding near Glendale.

Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacement of more than 10 miles of rail;

Installation of approximately 85,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilds of 23 road crossing surfaces; and,

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure.

Tennessee

Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacement of more than 15 miles of rail;

Installation of approximately 95,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilds of 17 road crossing surfaces; and,

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure.

Wisconsin

Planned expansion projects include:

Investments for the development of the Positive Train Control System; and

Construction of 8 miles of double track near Hawthorne.

Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacement of more than 35 miles of rail;

Installation of approximately 90,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilds of 80 road crossing surfaces; and,

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure.

Louisiana

Planned expansion projects include:

Investments for the development of the Positive Train Control System; and

Multi-year project to rebuild the two-mile-long bridge over the spillway near the southwest shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacement of more than 15 miles of rail;

Installation of approximately 55,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilds of 18 road crossing surfaces; and,

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure.

Illinois

Planned expansion projects include:

Investments for the development of the Positive Train Control System; and

Investment in the Joliet Intermodal Terminal to provide additional capacity.

Maintenance program highlights include: