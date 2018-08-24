Canadian Shipper

News

CN recognizes customers and supply chain partners for sustainability leadership

Montreal, QC — CN recognized 40 of its customers and supply chain partners for their sustainability practices.

The CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program celebrates companies that pledge to work to reduce their carbon emissions, increase energy efficiency and drive sustainable business practices throughout the supply chain.

“CN is proud to recognize these companies and supply chain partners and we congratulate each of them on their sustainability efforts,” said Mark Lerner, vice president of marketing and business development at CN. “On behalf of our EcoConnexions partners and in collaboration with Tree Canada, we are planting 100,000 trees in 2018 in Canada and the United States honouring these sustainability leaders for the work they do in their individual businesses and across their supply chains.”

The 40 partners recognized in CN’s EcoConnexions program are:

  • Alcoa Corporation
  • Atlantic Container Line
  • Bunge North America
  • Bonduelle Canada
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Cascades
  • Cenovus Energy Inc.
  • Canfor
  • CMA CGM (America) LLC
  • COSCO Shipping Lines (North America)
  • Domtar Corporation
  • I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
  • Fairmount Santrol
  • Ford Motor Company
  • GCT Canada LP
  • Hapag-Lloyd America
  • HUB Group
  • Kruger Products LP
  • Labatt Breweries of Canada
  • Loblaws Inc.
  • Maersk Line
  • MOL
  • Mondelēz International
  • Montreal Port Authority
  • NYK Line
  • OOCL USA
  • PepsiCo Canada
  • Prince Rupert Port Authority
  • Resolute Forest Products Canada
  • Suncor
  • Teck Coal
  • Tenaris Global Services USA
  • UPS
  • Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
  • Verso Corporation
  • Viterra
  • Walmart Canada
  • West Fraser Timber Co.
  • Weyerhaeuser
  • Yang Ming

 

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*