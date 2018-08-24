CN recognizes customers and supply chain partners for sustainability leadership

Montreal, QC — CN recognized 40 of its customers and supply chain partners for their sustainability practices.

The CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program celebrates companies that pledge to work to reduce their carbon emissions, increase energy efficiency and drive sustainable business practices throughout the supply chain.

“CN is proud to recognize these companies and supply chain partners and we congratulate each of them on their sustainability efforts,” said Mark Lerner, vice president of marketing and business development at CN. “On behalf of our EcoConnexions partners and in collaboration with Tree Canada, we are planting 100,000 trees in 2018 in Canada and the United States honouring these sustainability leaders for the work they do in their individual businesses and across their supply chains.”

The 40 partners recognized in CN’s EcoConnexions program are: