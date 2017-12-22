CN to purchase 200 new locomotives over the next three years

Montreal, QC — CN announced it will acquire 200 new locomotives over the next three years from GE Transportation to accommodate future growth opportunities and drive operational efficiency across its system.

The order includes Tier 4 and Tier 3 (Tier 4 certified) Evolution™ Series locomotives equipped with GE Transportation’s GoLINC Platform, Trip Optimizer™ System and Distributed Power LOCOTROL eXpanded Architecture to maximize train effectiveness and efficiency. These solutions are part of GE Transportation’s Train Performance product suite, which optimizes power distribution, train handling, brake control and fuel utilization.

“We are bullish on the North American economy and on our ability to compete and win new business with our superior service model,” said Luc Jobin, CN president and chief executive officer. “In the years ahead, these GE Transportation locomotives and their digital technology will support and enhance our operational efficiency. We are proud to continue our partnership with GE Transportation and look forward to adding these units to our fleet as part of our commitment to operational and service excellence.”

The locomotives will be produced at the GE Manufacturing Solutions facility in Fort Worth, Texas beginning in 2018. CN’s order is the largest among class I railways since 2014. The first units are expected to be delivered in 2018 with the balance delivered in 2019 and 2020.

“CN’s steadfast commitment to serving the expanding needs of its customers across Canada and the United States is helping to turn around the North American locomotive market,” said Rafael Santana, chief executive officer of GE Transportation. “We are proud to partner with CN on this agreement to meet the needs of their future growth, and optimize and further digitize their freight rail operations.”