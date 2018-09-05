CN orders 60 more locomotives from GE Transportation

Chicago, IL — GE Transportation announced that CN will acquire 60 additional locomotives, expanding the class I’s 200-unit order placed in December 2017.

“With strong demand across our business, we continue to invest for the long haul with these locomotives that further expand the reliability and size of our fleet,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “With expanded infrastructure and new equipment, we are giving our industry-leading transportation team the tools they need to provide higher levels of service with greater operating efficiency.”

Similar to CN’s 2017 purchase, this order includes Tier 4 Evolution Series locomotives equipped with GE Transportation’s GoLINC Platform, Trip Optimize System and Distributed Power LOCOTROL eXpanded Architecture to maximize train effectiveness and efficiency. These solutions are part of GE Transportation’s Train Performance product suite, which optimizes power distribution, train handling, brake control and fuel utilization. The new purchase also includes a multi-year service agreement that supports CN’s long-term operational needs.

CN and the industry are seeing rail traffic growth. Year to date, North American rail volume is up roughly 3.5 percent compared with 2017, according to the Association of American Railroads.

“This agreement will expand on our valued relationship with CN. Our Tier 4 technology will further increase CN’s productivity and reliability and help them grow in the resurging North American segment,” said Rafael Santana, president and chief executive officer of GE Transportation. “We are proud to partner with CN to meet their future needs and drive further efficiency into their freight rail operations.”

All the CN locomotives will be produced at the GE Manufacturing Solutions facility in Fort Worth, Texas.