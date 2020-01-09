CN, NorFalco sign agreement for freight transport of chemicals

Montreal, QC — CN and NorFalco Sales announced they have signed a new multi-year agreement that will provide freight transportation of sulphuric acid from NorFalco’s rail served productions facilities in Sudbury, Ont.; Rouyn-Noranda, Que.; and Valleyfield, Que.

NorFalco, a division of Glencore Canada Corporation, is one of North America’s largest merchant marketers of sulfuric acid, responsible for the marketing and distribution of about 2 million tons of sulfuric acid per year. Through parent company Glencore, NorFalco has exclusive access to sulfuric acid production from four major North American production facilities and to an unrivaled global sulfuric acid supply and trading network.

“This agreement furthers our strategic partnership with NorFalco reaching new facilities throughout eastern Canada,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “Safety is a core value at CN as it is for NorFalco, and NorFalco has consistently won CN’s Safe Handling Award recognizing customers that meet strict standards for the safe handling and shipment of regulated products. CN will continue working closely with NorFalco thanks to this renewed long term partnership.”

“We are pleased to continue our strategic partnership with CN. This agreement provides NorFalco, and our customers, with a reliable rail transportation infrastructure, underpinned with a shared commitment to safety in handling and moving our product throughout our diversified customer base,” said Kunal Sinha, CEO of NorFalco. “We anticipate this agreement will further our strategic growth supported with manageable transportation costs.”